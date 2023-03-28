Four chain-snatchers held in Thane district

Four members of a notorious chain-snatching gang were arrested and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5.15 lakh seized from them in Ambivli village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Four members of a notorious chain-snatching gang were arrested and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5.15 lakh seized from them in Ambivli village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar should ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise: Veer Savarkar's grandson

An official said the arrest would help crack multiple chain-snatching cases in the Kalyan region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.