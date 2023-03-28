Breaking News
Four chain-snatchers held in Thane district

Updated on: 28 March,2023 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Four members of a notorious chain-snatching gang were arrested and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5.15 lakh seized from them in Ambivli village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday

Four chain-snatchers held in Thane district

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four members of a notorious chain-snatching gang were arrested and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5.15 lakh seized from them in Ambivli village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.


An official said the arrest would help crack multiple chain-snatching cases in the Kalyan region.


