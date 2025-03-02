The 35-year-old victim, who was unmarried and lived in the Mharal area of Titwala township, had been in love with the accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar, for the past 15 years

Police have arrested a Thane resident and his two siblings on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, an officer said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim, who was unmarried and lived in the Mharal area of Titwala township of Thane, had been in love with the accused, who is a resident of Ulhasnagar, for the past 15 years, news agency PTI reported.

He frequently visited her house and had promised to marry her but repeatedly delayed the wedding for various reasons. Their relationship was marked by frequent quarrels over this, Inspector Suresh Kadam of Kalyan Taluka Police Station in Thane said.

The man's brother and sister had urged the victim to end the relationship, as they wanted him to marry another woman, PTI reported.

Five years ago, he married someone else but continued his relationship with the victim, assuring her that he would still marry her, the police said.

On Friday, February 28, the victim and the man had another argument, after which she allegedly died by suicide in her home, the officer stated.

Before her death, the victim recorded a video message on her mobile phone, in which she purportedly blamed the man and his siblings for her extreme step, he added.

Based on the video and a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police arrested the man, his brother, and his sister on Saturday, PTI reported. All the three accused are between 30 and 35 years old, the officer said.

The accused have been booked under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Grief-stricken over cat’s death, 36-year-old dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A 36-year-old woman, reportedly devastated by the death of her pet cat, died by suicide in Mohalla Kot Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, Hasanpur Circle Officer Deep Kumar Pant stated that the victim had undergone treatment for a mental health condition in Moradabad.

Her family said the victim had adopted the cat several years ago and raised it "like her own child." When it died, she became inconsolable.

Her mother said that the victim had been sleeping beside the cat’s dead body for three days.

"She was not letting us bury the cat and was sleeping with it. When she realised that her cat would not come back, she went to the third floor of the house, where she killed herself," she said.

