Multiple suspects are being interrogated and three have been arrested. Surveillance teams have been deployed to assist with the investigation, the police said

A five-year-old girl’s mutilated body parts were discovered in fields near a police station in Mathura, officers said.

The girl had gone missing on the evening of 25 February, reported news agency PTI.

"The following day, her severed leg was discovered in a field, initially leading to suspicions of a wild animal's attack," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Praveen Ranjan.

However, her family insisted on treating the case as murder, prompting the police to launch an investigation, PTI reported.

Drone surveillance helped recover additional body parts from nearby fields on February 27, including another severed leg and the upper torso from chest to head.

Forensic teams collected samples, and the body was sent for post-mortem. According to PTI, the report confirmed that the girl had been strangled to death.

"Multiple suspects are being interrogated and three have been arrested. Surveillance teams have been deployed to assist with the investigation," the officer added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh, Gyan Tiwari, and State Women Commission member Priyanka Maurya visited the grieving family, assuring them of swift and strict action against those responsible.

Uttar Pradesh: Man’s body found with slit throat in Hapur

The body of a man was found near Anand Vihar colony in Hapur on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. The victim, identified as Ankit Kumar, was murdered with a sharp weapon, police said.

Police and forensic teams have begun their investigations, ANI reported.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said Kumar had left his house at night while speaking on the phone. His body was later found near Anand Vihar Colony, reported ANI.

"The deceased is a man called Ankit Kumar. He left his residence at night while speaking on the phone. His body was found here [Anand Vihar Colony] today [Sunday]. A cut with a sharp weapon was found on his neck. The forensics team is on the spot, and the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team has also been called. Action is being taken after the registration of an FIR (first information report). The case will be solved soon," the officer said.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)