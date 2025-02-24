Breaking News
Updated on: 24 February,2025 12:20 AM IST  |  Mathura
PTI |

When he was standing in the queue to get a ticket from the ticket counter, the devotee saw that the security guards deployed for the ropeway arrangement were letting some people in from the exit gate. When he protested against this action, the guards allegedly beat him up and his family member

The allegation will be verified by checking the footage of CCTV cameras, the police said. Representational pic

A Mumbai resident, who had come to visit the Radha Rani temple in Barsana town of this district along with his family members, has accused the guards deployed at the ticket counter of assaulting them, police said on Sunday.


Arvind Nirwal, the SHO of Barsana Police Station, said Vishal Khosla, a resident of Mahim, Mumbai, came to Barsana on Saturday with his family to visit the Radha Rani temple.


He decided to reach the temple situated on a hill at a height of about 200 metres with the help of a ropeway.


When he was standing in the queue to get a ticket from the ticket counter, Khosla saw that the security guards deployed for the ropeway arrangement were letting some people in from the exit gate. When he protested against this action, the guards beat him up and his family members.

Khosla lodged a complaint at the Barsana Police Station.

The SHO said that two security guards have been detained and further investigation is being carried out.

The allegation will be verified by checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the ropeway ticket premises, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

