No. of students balloons from 400 to 1700 after pupils from four civic-run schools shifted there due to repairs; BMC officials have clarified that the relocation is temporary, citing ongoing repair and reconstruction work at the students’ original school buildings

The RC Mahim Municipal (Urdu) School on Saturday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Parents and a local NGO have raised concerns over severe overcrowding at RC Mahim Municipal (Urdu) School after students from multiple civic-run schools were shifted there. They claim the increased student population is creating significant inconvenience and affecting the quality of education.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have clarified that the relocation is temporary, citing ongoing repair and reconstruction work at the students’ original school buildings. According to locals, the BMC merged students from four different civic schools, including one from Mahim West’s Cadell Road, two from Mori Road, and another from a separate area, into RC Mahim Municipal School.



(Left) Arif Shaikh, trustee of Navtarang Charitable Trust, and activist Irfan Macchiwala on the school’s premises

This has pushed the total student strength from 400 to 1700, putting a strain on the school’s infrastructure and resources. Arif Shaikh, trustee of Navtarang Charitable Trust, told mid-day, that before the merger, the primary and secondary sections of the RC Mahim Municipal School accounted for about 400 students.

“We have noticed that classrooms have become overcrowded and the student-teacher ratio has deteriorated. Neither the teachers nor the authorities at the school are sharing any information about what is happening. We only get vague responses when we ask questions,” said one concerned parent.

Another parent raised questions about the timing and planning of the repair work. “Between 2022 and 2024, the school was extremely overcrowded. This has impacted the utilisation of basic facilities in the building. Why is BMC undertaking repairs for multiple schools within the same ward at the same time? They should complete one project before starting another,” the parent said. When approached, a school official refused to comment and directed inquiries to the BMC’s education department.

NGO slams poor planning

Shaikh has criticised the education department for failing to provide alternative facilities to accommodate the surge in students. He pointed out that a newly constructed tower by Ahvad Builders in Mahim West’s Kapad Bazar has been identified as a potential site for relocating students.

“Instead of easing the burden on overcrowded schools, BMC has decided to shift another Marathi-medium school from Senapati Bapat Marg to the first floor of this tower. The priority should be reducing congestion at RC Mahim Municipal School rather than relocating other institutions. If school repairs are needed, they should be carried out in phases rather than burdening an already packed school building,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh has now urged the BMC and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and direct the education department to transfer some students from RC Mahim to structurally strong alternative school buildings nearby as soon as possible. He emphasised that immediate action was necessary to ensure a better learning environment and prevent further strain on students and teachers.

BMC defends decision

Meanwhile, the BMC stated that students from nearby schools were temporarily relocated to RC Mahim School due to safety concerns over their original school buildings. “This is a temporary arrangement. The decision to shift students was made to ensure their safety while their school buildings undergo repairs or possible demolition. For instance, Mori Road Municipal Schools 1 and 2 were declared dilapidated in 2022 and had to be demolished. Students were gradually shifted to RC Mahim School and other nearby schools. Similar relocations were made for other schools. Once their school buildings are repaired and ready, the students will be moved back,” Rajesh Kankal, a BMC official, told mid-day.