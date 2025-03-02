Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?

Alcohol bottles and snacks were found in room set up under the Hirkani Kaksh scheme; two other lactation rooms were found filled with garbage

A view of the room where alcohol parties were allegedly being held. PIC/NAVNEET BARHATE

The Hirkani Kaksh, a designated room for lactating mothers and children up to six years, within a school run by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), was allegedly misused as a bar. Bottles of alcohol and food items were found inside the facility.

The state government has set up Hirkani Kaksh (Hirkani rooms) across public and semi-public offices, educational institutions, corporate firms, police stations, railway stations, bus terminals, and hospitals statewide to provide designated feeding space for lactating mothers.

Located in Ulhasnagar Camp Number 3’s Farwar Line area, municipal schools number 29 and 8, house three nursing rooms set up under the state government scheme. NCP office-bearer Naresh Gaikwad received a tip-off about the rooms being misused for inappropriate activities and investigated the matter.

Adjacent Hirkani Kaksh were found in a state of neglect, too, and were reportedly filled with garbage, including plastic waste and food leftovers, highlighting the lack of maintenance by the concerned authorities. Neelam Kadam, an official from the UMC education department, attributed the situation to a staffing shortage.

“Due to a shortage of staff, new employees, including those in the cleaning department, were hired, and this incident occurred during that period,” she stated. However, Kadam assured that an inquiry is underway. “The administration is conducting a thorough investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty,” she added.