Move aims to eliminate paper-based work, improve efficiency, and ensure tamper-proof documentation

UMC must implement system or face disciplinary action. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation ordered to shift to e-governance by March 15 x 00:00

All departments under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) have been directed to transition from traditional paper-based work to an electronic system by incorporating the e-Office system. The directive was issued on February 16, that the departments must implement the system by March 15 or face disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

e-Office is an initiative by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. It aims to enable officials to create, process, move, and store files digitally, reducing delays and improving efficiency. Designed to replace the traditional paper-based office system in government offices, including municipal corporations across the country, it also ensures tamper-proof digital documentation, promotes environment-friendly governance by reducing paper usage and facilitates real-time tracking of files.

According to the municipal commissioner of UMC Manisha Awhale, at least 21 out of 39 departments have begun using the e-Office system, though not fully. “In a meeting with the departments, I expressed my displeasure over many of them still relying on the old system. On the positive side, 21 departments have started using the e-Office system, and I have directed the remaining departments to make the switch by March 15. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action,” said Awhale, adding that she aims for 100 per cent implementation of the e-Office system.

Depts under e-governance

There are a total of 39 departments, including the four ward offices, public works department, water supply department, education department, transport, women and child welfare, fire, election, environment, vehicle, market and trade, sports, disaster, records department, public relations department, electric, accounts, security, estate, tax, legal department, and others.

These departments have been provided with three target timelines—7 days, 15 days, and 30 days—to complete the transition from traditional paper-based work to the e-Office system. Other key features of the e-Office system, as outlined by the Government of India, include the e-File management system, which facilitates the digital creation and tracking of official files. The knowledge management system (KMS) serves as a centralised repository for documents, policies, and guidelines. Collaboration tools enable digital workflow automation, leading to faster decision-making.

The system also incorporates security measures such as digital signatures, role-based access, and secure document storage. Additionally, remote accessibility allows officials to access and process files from anywhere, helping mitigate delays.