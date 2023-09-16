The police found the body of the missing six-year-old girl concealed within a plastic storage drum in Bhiwandi chawl.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane: Missing 6-year-old girl found dead in Bhiwandi chawl, murder case registered x 00:00

A six-year-old girl, previously reported missing, was found dead in a chawl located in Bhiwandi in Thane district. Her body was found concealed within a plastic storage drum, reported PTI. The distressing event has prompted the police to register a murder case against unidentified persons.

The police found the child’s lifeless body on Friday in a chawl in Dhapsipada area of Bhiwandi. The young girl’s parents, both employed as factory workers, had reported her as missing from their residence in the locality on September 13. The couple had filed a kidnapping complaint with the local police, stated the PTI report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the complaint was filed, the authorities initiated a search operation to locate the missing child. According to the PTI report, during the course of their search efforts on Friday, the police received information regarding a foul odour emanating from a residence within the same vicinity. Acting upon this tip, officers proceeded to investigate the source of the unpleasant smell.

The police uncovered the body of the missing six-year-old child concealed within a plastic drum in the closed room of the chawl. The police took custody of the body which was transferred to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem to ascertain the circumstances and cause of the child’s death.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. A comprehensive investigation is now underway to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this horrific crime.

Goregaon child dies after drowning

A 14-year-old special child drowned in his school's swimming pool earlier this year. The accident happened in June at Gokuldham High School. The deceased, identified as Shradul Arolkar, was a student at Yashodham School located in the Yashodham Counselling Centre branch of Gokuldham High School. Five special students including the deceased, were in the swimming pool at the time of the incident along with coach Sagar Shanbagh and guards Kiran Avle, Shanklesh More, and Praful Koli were present. Reportedly, the deceased had been honing his skills in swimming and was good at it. His father lamented that his death was caused by the school's negligence.