Thane resident flees hospital with deceased 8-month-old to avoid post-mortem

In a shocking incident at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, a Thane resident fled the hospital with his 8-month-old baby to prevent a post-mortem

In a shocking incident at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, a Thane resident fled the hospital with his 8-month-old baby to prevent a post-mortem. The incident unfolded on Friday morning when the man claimed that his baby had been discharged. Despite efforts by hospital staff and a security guard to intervene, the man managed to elude them. He was later traced and apprehended by Shil-Dayghar police.

The events began on the night between Thursday and Friday when Sudhir Kumar brought his 8-month-old baby, Surya, to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The initial medical assessment indicated that the baby had developed pneumonia, and his condition was critical. The infant was promptly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Tragically, the baby passed away around 5:30 am on Friday.

A TMC official said the baby had initially been admitted to a private hospital before being transferred to Kalwa Hospital. Per protocol, if a patient passes away within 24 hours of admission, a post-mortem is required. When the nurse informed the father about the need for a post-mortem, he became visibly distressed.

Shortly afterwards, the nurse noticed that both the baby and his father were missing from their hospital bed. She alerted the security guards. At this point, Sudhir Kumar had come down to the hospital's lower levels. When questioned by the guards, he claimed that he was taking the baby for an X-ray. Despite the guard's attempts to stop him, the man managed to escape by taking an auto-rickshaw. Hospital security promptly alerted Kalwa police, who mobilized swiftly and, within two hours, successfully apprehended the man with the deceased child.

TMC officials suspect that the child's death may be linked to a potential overdose of medication. “We suspect the child died of a medication overdose,” a TMC spokesperson said. However, it remains unclear whether this overdose occurred under the care of the parents or at the private hospital where the baby was initially admitted.

The baby's body has been taken to Kalwa Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and a formal complaint has been lodged with Kalwa police. The process to file charges against the man is currently underway, the official said.