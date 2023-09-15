Adhering to its appeal to the residents to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner, Thane Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that Thane has been a city of lakes and in order to preserve the lakes

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation

Listen to this article Ganeshostav 2023: Thane civic body to construct 42 artificial ponds for eco-friendly Ganesha immersions x 00:00

Ahead of Ganeshostav 2023, Thane Municipal Corporation is set to construct 42 artificial ponds across the city for idol immersion to encourage eco-friendly celebrations and reduce the environmental impact of Ganesha immersions. The ponds will be constructed in residential complexes and urban areas, TMC said.

Adhering to its appeal to the residents to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner, Thane Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday said that Thane has been a city of lakes and in order to preserve the lakes, for many years the immersion of the gharguti (domestic) Lord Ganesha idols in Thane city is done in the artificial lakes created by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of artificial lakes has been increased in Thane city this year for the convenience of citizens, he said, “More artificial ponds will be constructed at 42 places in the city. Ganesh Visarjan is done on one and half-day or the third, fifth, seventh, ninth, or eleventh day.

Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environment Officer, stated that the artificial tanks can accommodate Ganesha idols up to two feet in height.

"In order to prevent crowding at Visarjan Ghat and to have an environment-friendly Ganesha immersion, artificial ponds will be constructed at 42 places across the city. This initiative is a significant step toward reducing the environmental impact of Ganesha immersions while ensuring that religious traditions are preserved," said Pradhan.

The designated immersion sites include the following locations:

Under Uthalsar Ward Committee:

Rustamji 1, Rustamji 2 (Attire Building), Parulekar Maidan, Siddeshwar Tank, Runwalnagar Near Nageshwar, Mandira, Near Parmarth Niketan, Near TMC Main Hall

Under Kalwa Ward Committee:

90 Feet Road, Kalwa; Sahyadri School, Saiba Sports City, Manishanagar; Kharegaon Naka Police Chowki Ground, Kalwa East

Under Diva Ward Committee:

BSUP Diva, Raheja Complex, Kashish Park, Sadguru Garden, Bara Bungalow in Kopri, Gawdevi Maidan in Kopri

Under Majivada Ward Committee:

Spring Hill Society Wagholi to Saraswati School Road, Vijayanagi Annex, Lodha Luxury in Majivada, Urban Park Garden, Highland Ground

Under Mumbra Ward Committee:

Mumbreshwar Shankar Mandir Premises

Under Lokmanyanagar Ward Committee:

Lokmanya Nagar Bus Stop, Laxmi Park- Phase 1- Siddhivinayak Udyan Premises, Acharya Atre Marg Kosaras Nakshatra Complex Premises, Dosti Vihar Complex Premises, P.L. Deshpande Marg Runwal Plaza Premises

Under Wagle Ward Committee:

Road No. 22 NEAR NEPTUNE COMPANY, Road No. 22 Immersion Tank near the passport office, Srinagar near the water tank, Srinagar in front of Ayyappa temple, Ambikanagar near Hindustan Hotel

Additionally, the Thane Municipal Corporation has constructed artificial ponds at various locations, further easing the immersion process. These locations include:

Borivade Village - Cosmos Ritupark; Bayer House – Kolshet; Rewale Lake – Majivada; Gholainagar Kalwa East - Kharegaon Lake; New Shivaji Nagar – Kalwa; Masunda Lake Dutt Ghat – Naupada; Ghosale Lake; Artificial Lake – Uthalsar; Upvan Lake Payaladevi Temple; Neelkanth Greens- Vartaknagar Ward Committee; Railadevi 1- Railadevi - 2 – Wagle Estate; Khidkali Lake- Mumbra; Mahagiri Koliwada; Tembhi Naka – Naupada; Jail Pond- Uthalsar; Devdaya Nagar Shivaji Nagar- Vartaknagar; Kamgar Hospital- Lokmanyanagar; Kisannagar Bus Stop; Modela Check Naka – Wagle Estate Ward Committee; Regency Heights Azadnagar; Lodha Luxuria – Majivada

Bangar emphasised that citizens should actively cooperate with the Thane Municipal Corporation by using these designated artificial lakes, tanks, and acceptance centres to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesha immersion process.