A police sub-inspector in Bhiwandi, Thane, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe after initially demanding Rs 80,000 to keep a man’s name out of an attempt-to-murder case.

A police sub-inspector (SI) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000, an official stated on Sunday.

According to PTI, the accused officer, aged 34, was stationed at a police station in Bhiwandi town.

He had initially demanded a sum of ₹80,000 from a complainant, promising that he would not be implicated in an ongoing case involving charges of attempt to murder and assault. However, he later lowered his demand to ₹25,000, PTI reports.

The complainant, unwilling to comply with the illicit demand, approached the ACB, which subsequently arranged a sting operation.

As per PTI, the SI was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant on Saturday. Following his arrest, he has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane, Madhavi Rajekumbhar, confirmed the operation and stated that strict action would be taken against corruption within the police force.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts of the ACB to curb corrupt practices within law enforcement agencies.

According to PTI reports, the arrested officer is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine if he was involved in similar offences.

Authorities have urged the public to report instances of bribery and corruption to ensure transparency and accountability within the system.

The Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the SI has been charged, prescribes stringent punishments for public servants found guilty of accepting bribes. If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment along with a hefty fine.

(With inputs from PTI)