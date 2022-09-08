Thane reports 191 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

With the addition of the latest cases and deaths on Wednesday, the district's infection tally has gone up to 7,43,233 and the fatality toll has reached 11,950, he said
As many as 191 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Thursday.
With the addition of the latest cases and deaths on Wednesday, the district's infection tally has gone up to 7,43,233 and the fatality toll has reached 11,950, he said.
Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 1,512 active Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count in the district has reached 7,30,328.
