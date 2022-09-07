Maharashtra records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2022 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.08 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Maharashtra logged 1,094 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths a state health department's health bulletin mentioned.


Around 1,747 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and currently, there are 7,043 active cases.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.08 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.


The Mumbai administrative circle added 598 cases, followed by 266 in Pune, 46 in Nashik, 53 in Kolhapure, 14 in Aurangabad, 23 in Latur, 16 in Akola and 78 in the Nagpur circle, the official said.

A total of 26,980 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,71,732, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

