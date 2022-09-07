Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2022 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Kamal R Khan. File Pic


A court here on Wednesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.


On Tuesday, another court here had granted bail to him in a molestation case of 2021.

Khan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. He is likely to walk out of jail on Thursday morning.


Police have claimed that KRK's posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

However, Khan in his bail plea moved through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, said that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled "Laxmii Bomb" (released as only "Laxmii") and no offence as alleged by the police was committed.

Khan is acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film Industry", the bail plea said.

The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

A court suburban Bandra had granted bail to him in the molestation case registered at Versova police station.

