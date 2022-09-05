Actor KRK arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours, sent to judicial custody

KRK, who is currently undergoing 14-day judicial custody in connection with an FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020, was arrested by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai, according to the police

Kamal R Khan. File Pic

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an actress and holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019.

KRK, who is currently undergoing 14-day judicial custody in connection with an FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020, was arrested by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai, according to the police.

"Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody," said the Versova Police on Sunday.

The incident is of January 2019. On the complaint of the complainant, the Versova police had registered a case against KRK in June 2021 under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC.

Earlier, KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali Court on August 30.

According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred".

Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan is "regularly spreading hatred" on social media.

"He came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life.

The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

"After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," the complainant further stated.He also said that KRK is not in the country and requested PM Modi to file a case against him.

"This person is surely not in our country. I would like to urge our Prime Minister to kindly register a case against him under sections 505, 504, 501, 188, 117, 121 and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby setting an example for everyone to follow," the complainant Rahul said in the complaint.

As per the information, Khan had landed at the Mumbai airport after which he was apprehended.

