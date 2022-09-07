Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is 0.031 per cent for the period between September 1 and 6, while the doubling rate is 2,249 days.
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 316 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin. Of the 316 new cases, only 17 patients are symptomatic.
As 635 patients recovered and were discharged during the day, Mumbai's overall recovery count rose to 11,25,109.
Presently, there are 2,218 active case in the city.
The new cases were detected through 8,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the cumulative test count surged to 1,81,42,983.
Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.1 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is 0.031 per cent for the period between September 1 and 6, while the doubling rate is 2,249 days.
(with inputs from PTI)