Maharashtra records 869 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 7,701

As many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 869 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,06,272 and the toll to 1,48,269, according to state health department data.

As per state health department data, as many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302 and leaving the state with 7,701 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. According to data, both coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Pune - one each in the city and rural parts of the western Maharashtra district.

A total of 20,169 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,44,752.

