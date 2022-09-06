Breaking News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai records 285 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,540
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra records 869 new Covid 19 cases 2 deaths active tally at 7701

Maharashtra records 869 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 7,701

Updated on: 06 September,2022 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302

Maharashtra records 869 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 7,701

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 869 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,06,272 and the toll to 1,48,269, according to state health department data.


As per state health department data, as many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302 and leaving the state with 7,701 active cases.

Also Read: Mumbai records 285 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,540


The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. According to data, both coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Pune - one each in the city and rural parts of the western Maharashtra district.

A total of 20,169 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,44,752.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK