Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest for injuring woman

Three persons, including the son of a bureaucrat, who were on Sunday arrested in connection with the Thane run-over case were on Monday granted bail

Three persons, including the son of a bureaucrat, who were on Sunday arrested in connection with the Thane run-over case were on Monday granted bail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra, the PTI reported.

The trio were held after a case was registered against them for allegedly injuring a woman, a social media influencer with their SUV following a spat with her, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of a bureaucrat, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge were arrested on Sunday in connection with the December 11 incident that took place near a hotel along Ghodbunder road in Thane.

In her complaint to the police, Priya Singh (26), who was seriously injured, said she had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad at the hotel but the two ended up having an argument, according to the PTI.

She claimed when she tried to take her belongings from the accused's car, the driver tried to mow her down, leaving her with serious injuries.

On her complaint, Gaikwad, Patil and Shedge were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others by Kasarwadavali police.

The three were first remanded in judicial custody and then given bail by First Class Judicial Magistrate PS Dhumal after their lawyer Baba Sheikh moved an application.

In the plea, Sheikh said all sections in the case are bailable and their custody was not needed for interrogation.

Gaikwad, Patil and Shedge were arrested on Sunday night and the Mahindra Scorpio and Landrover allegedly involved in the incident were seized, police had said.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had on Sunday seized the vehicle and arrested the three accused--Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, and his two associates, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge--in the Thane run-over case in which a woman was badly injured.

Earlier, After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested a Maharashtra senior bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates for allegedly running over a woman who was badly injured Amarsingh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane said that the probe is underway.

(with PTI inputs)

