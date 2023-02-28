Thane: Six booked for dowry harassment after woman's death

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 28-year-old man and five of his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife and driving her to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father, said the official.

The couple got married in November 2021. The woman's father said he gave cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 33 lakh to her in-laws at the time, but they wanted more dowry, including a flat, said the official.

The husband even forced the woman to undergo an abortion to put more pressure on her, said the official citing the complaint. The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.

Also read: Thane: Court sentences two chain snatchers to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

In a separate incident, the police have arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts and recovered valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from him in Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused and his accomplices were allegedly involved in 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in the limits of various police stations in the town, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.