Thane: Court sentences two chain snatchers to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

A court in Thane district has sentenced two chain snatchers of the Irani gang to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In the order passed on Monday, special MCOCA court judge A M Shete also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on the accused - Aziz Abbas @ Jaffar Sayyed @ Jaffri (27) and Jaffar Ajam Sayyed (35).

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the two accused were caught by an auto-rickshaw driver and other people on July 2, 2016, when they tried to snatch the gold chain of a woman in Kalyan town and were running away.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the MCOCA.

More said 13 prosecution witnesses were examined in the case.

The judge in his order noted that the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt and they need to be convicted and sentenced, More said.

