Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire destroys packaging material godown in Thane no casualty

Fire destroys packaging material godown in Thane; no casualty

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 11 pm on Monday in the godown located in the main market near Thane station, the city civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said

Fire destroys packaging material godown in Thane; no casualty

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out at a godown where packaging material was stored in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Tuesday.


No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 11 pm on Monday in the godown located in the main market near Thane station, the city civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.



After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 3.30 am on Tuesday, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’

The godown, where plastic and paper packaging items were kept, was completely destroyed, the official said.

The fire department was conducting a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK