Body of man found in Thane pond

Updated on: 27 February,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said

Body of man found in Thane pond

The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond


The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond on Monday morning, a civic official said.


The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.



The Thane police and the team of RDMC fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

