Body of man found in Thane pond

The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said

The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond

The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.

Also Read: Thackeray-Shinde feud set to find echo in Budget session of Maha legislature

The Thane police and the team of RDMC fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.