Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Three booked for duping job seekers of Rs 56 lakh with fake railway employment promises

Thane: Three booked for duping job seekers of Rs 56 lakh with fake railway employment promises

Updated on: 01 April,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Police in Thane have arrested three individuals for defrauding four job seekers of Rs 56 lakh after promising them fake employment in the Indian Railways. The accused provided forged documents to gain the victims' trust

Thane: Three booked for duping job seekers of Rs 56 lakh with fake railway employment promises

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Thane: Three booked for duping job seekers of Rs 56 lakh with fake railway employment promises
x
00:00

Police in Thane have booked three individuals for allegedly defrauding four job aspirants of a total of Rs 56 lakh after falsely promising them positions in the Indian Railways. The victims, all residents of Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, were lured into the scam by the accused, who provided them with forged railway documents.


According to an official from Badlapur East Police Station, the accused, who hailed from Badlapur, Mumbai, and Jharkhand, gained the trust of the victims between September 2020 and July 2024. As per PTI, the fraudsters convinced the job aspirants that they had secured employment with the Indian Railways and presented fake documents as proof.


The victims, hopeful for government jobs, were persuaded to pay large sums of money for the alleged positions. However, when they inquired about updates on their job placements, the accused failed to provide any satisfactory responses, raising suspicions. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the documents provided to the victims were entirely fabricated, leading the complainants to file a case.


In a similar incident of deception earlier this year, a 48-year-old hotelier from Thane has allegedly been defrauded of Rs 13 lakh by a man posing as an excise department official, who falsely promised to secure a liquor sale license for his establishment, police said.

According to PTI reports, the accused approached the victim, who runs a hotel in the Kalwa area of Thane, in January last year. Claiming to be an employee of the Maharashtra state excise department in Nashik, he assured the hotelier that he could procure the necessary permit for him in exchange for a fee. Believing the offer to be genuine, the hotelier paid the accused Rs 13 lakh over multiple transactions.

However, despite repeated assurances, the victim never received the promised liquor permit. As months passed and the accused failed to deliver on his commitment, the hotelier grew suspicious. Upon confronting the alleged fraudster and demanding a refund, he received evasive responses. Realising that he had been deceived, he approached the Kalwa police station and lodged a complaint.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news thane thane crime mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK