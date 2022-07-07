Thane: Three women rescued from flesh trade; female agent held

The agent was allegedly involved in pushing women into flesh trade and was trapped after the police sent a decoy customer

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, the Thane Police rescued three women who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade and arrested a female agent who was part of a prostitution racket in Thane.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) busted the flesh trade racket after carrying out a raid during which they arrested the female agent from near a hotel in the Talao Pali area, an official release said.

The agent was allegedly involved in pushing women into flesh trade and was trapped after the police sent a decoy customer, it said.

Three women were rescued during the raid and later sent to a care centre, the release stated.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered at the Naupada police station against the arrested woman, it added.

(with inputs from PTI)