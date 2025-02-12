The victim then approached the Thane unit of the ACB and lodged a complaint; the anti-graft agency then laid a trap and caught the constable while accepting the money

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Traffic cop held for seeking Rs 500 bribe x 00:00

A traffic police constable has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 500 bribe from a transporter at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constable, Pravin Gopale (41), was nabbed on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, it said, reported PTI.

"The constable initially demanded Rs 700 from the transporter in exchange of allowing him to operate his pick-up vehicle in Kalyan. He warned that if the payment is not done, then his vehicle will be stopped at every checkpoint and action will be taken against him. He later brought down the amount to Rs 500," an official said, reported PTI.

The victim then approached the Thane unit of the ACB and lodged a complaint. The anti-graft agency then laid a trap and caught the constable while accepting the money, he said.

CBI books chief engineer of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project for 'bribery'

The CBI has booked a chief engineer of the Konkan Railways for alleged bribery to clear the pending bills of a company involved in the construction of the Katara-Dharam section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project, officials said on Monday, reported PTI.

Sumeet Khajuria, a 2005-batch IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer, was named as an accused in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with Paras Railtech Private Limited and its directors Rajesh Kumar Jain, Pushp Raj Singh and Sulabh Rawat, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said, reported PTI.

It is alleged that Khajuria and the directors of the company were indulging in corrupt practices in clearing pending bills and revising estimates related to the removal of tunnel muck in the execution of the ambitious project supervised by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)