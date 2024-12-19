According to the anti-graft agency, the complainant had approached Patil to get his name recorded against a piece of land that he recently bought

Representational Image

Listen to this article Revenue official held over bribery in Thane district x 00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday said that a revenue official from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 to update some land records, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Santosh Mahadeo Patil works as an assistant at the tehsildar's office in Kalyan, the ACB said in a release.

According to the anti-graft agency, the complainant had approached Patil to get his name recorded against a piece of land that he recently bought. He also completed the necessary formalities.

However, Patil demanded Rs 40,000 to update the records, claiming that he would keep half of the amount and the remaining Rs 20,000 would go to the tehsildar, reported PTI.

After being alerted by the complainant, ACB laid a trap and caught Patil red-handed after he accepted the money on Wednesday evening, the release said, adding he has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thane businessman booked for cheating supplier of Rs 56 lakh

A businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for allegedly cheating a supplier from Rajasthan of Rs 56 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

In his complaint to the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police, the 40-year-old supplier of steel plates said he had good business relations with the accused, who had promptly paid for all transactions between 2014 and 2017.

But the accused did not pay for the steel plates worth about Rs 56 lakh supplied in 2019-20, said the supplier from Jodhpur. The supplier also alleged that the businessman threatened him with dire consequences when he demanded the money.

The businessman has been booked for cheating and criminal intimidation, the official said. The complainant did not explain why he approached the police late, which is a subject of the ongoing investigation, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)