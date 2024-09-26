The 43-year-old Thane power company engineer initially demanded Rs 4,000 for the installation of four electric meters for as many consumers. After negotiations, he brought down the demand to Rs 2,600

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a Thane power company engineer working with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,600 from power consumers, the ACB said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The 43-year-old Thane power company engineer initially demanded Rs 4,000 for the installation of four electric meters for as many consumers. After negotiations, he brought down the demand to Rs 2,600, the ACB said in a release, reported PTI.

The aggrieved consumers complained with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap on Wednesday at the MSEDCL's office at Shil Phata and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,600 from one of the complainants, it said, reported PTI.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said, reported PTI.

Civic clerk held for bribery in Thane district

A municipal clerk has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported PTI.

Accused Ajay Gaikwad (42), an employee of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, had demanded Rs 20,000 from a man to facilitate some work concerning property tax, said inspector Santosh Ambike of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane, reported PTI.

The man then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap. Gaikwad was caught red-handed on Thursday as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 10,000, the official said, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered against Gaikwad under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Raigad education official held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe from teacher

A coordinator in the Raigad Zilla Parishad's primary education department has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 for releasing the salaries of four teachers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The 47-year-old accused was also a deputy teacher at a primary school at Jatade in Panvel area of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

He had demanded Rs 40,000 for releasing the June and July salaries of four teachers working in the Zilla Parishad schools, the ACB said in a release, reported PTI.

One of the teachers lodged a complaint with the ACB's Raigad unit which laid a trap on September 4, but failed to catch the accused as he got a tip about it and did not accept the bribe amount, it said, reported PTI.

A trap was laid again on Wednesday at Khalapur phata on the old Mumbai-Pune highway where the accused was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, an ACB official said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the anti-graft agency said.

(With inputs from PTI)