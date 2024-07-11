The person had made a complaint against his friend's brother-in-law

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: FIR against Thane police havaldar for demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe x 00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said a case has been registered against a 40-year-old Thane police havaldar for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a person seeking a favour in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The person had made a complaint against his friend's brother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thane police havaldar, attached to the MFC police station in Kalyan town, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from the person to not include his friend's name in the complaint, ACB inspector Vijay Kawle said in a release, reported PTI.

After negotiations, the accused brought down the demand to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The aggrieved person lodged a complaint with the ACB following which an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 42-year-old FDA inspector and another person for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man who wanted to start a medical shop in Maharashtra's Thane district, the ACB said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The man had applied for a license with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to open a medical shop.

A drugs inspector with the FDA allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, besides the license fee. Later, the demand was brought down to Rs 70,000, Navi Mumbai ACB police inspector Santosh Patil said in a release, reported PTI.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap on Monday night near a grocery store in Kalyan town and caught a 50-year-old person accepting Rs 70,000 from the complainant, he said, reported PTI.

The ACB officials later also caught the drugs inspector who was with him, he said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the two accused at the MFC police station in Kalyan under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Meanwhile, a senior inspector of the Mumbai police was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a man to recover money he invested in a credit society, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught Deepak Waman Bagul (56) of Tilak Nagar police station, an official said, reported PTI.

Bagul had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to help him recover money he had invested in a credit society, he said, reported PTI.

The complainant had invested Rs 27.50 lakh in the credit society run by a woman, the official said.

The woman owed him Rs 17.50 lakh, but instead of paying the dues, she approached the police with a complaint against him at Tilak Nagar police station, he said, reported PTI.

The accused official, who was caught taking Rs 35,000, has admitted that he had demanded the bribe, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)