The person's increment was held up for two years; for restoring it, the accused, who is the director and joint secretary of the educational institution in Shahapur taluka, allegedly demanded money

The ACB officials on Tuesday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested the director of a well-known Thane educational institute for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from an employee to restore his annual increment, reported news agency PTI.

For restoring it, the accused, who is the director and joint secretary of the educational institution in Shahapur taluka, allegedly demanded money, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB, Dharmaraj Sonke said in a release, reported PTI.

The person, who did not want to pay the bribe, approached the ACB with a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the Thane educational institute director accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant at a bus stop near a school in the Khinavli area on Monday, the official said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Senior cop held for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, an official said, reported PTI.

In a fresh case, the accused, identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said, reported PTI.

Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, reported PTI.

In the latest incident, Jadhav allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the same complainant after a case of cheating was registered against his father at the NRI police station, reported PTI.

"The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway," the ACB officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)