Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Two UP men held for thefts in trains 16 cases solved valuables worth Rs 22 lakh seized

Thane: Two UP men held for thefts in trains; 16 cases solved, valuables worth Rs 22 lakh seized

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The probe began in May when a passenger of the Coimbatore-Rajkot Express was robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.6 lakh, following which an FIR was registered at Kalyan railway police station

Thane: Two UP men held for thefts in trains; 16 cases solved, valuables worth Rs 22 lakh seized

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Two UP men held for thefts in trains; 16 cases solved, valuables worth Rs 22 lakh seized
x
00:00

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 22.24 lakh from passengers of long-distance trains between Thane, Kalyan and Karjat, railway police officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused have been identified as Waqar Alam Tauqir Khan (39) and Jugal Kishore Omprakash Sharma (41) from Ghazipur and Kanpur, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, the Kalyan railway police official said, reported PTI.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 22.24 lakh from passengers of long-distance trains between Thane, Kalyan and Karjat, railway police officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused have been identified as Waqar Alam Tauqir Khan (39) and Jugal Kishore Omprakash Sharma (41) from Ghazipur and Kanpur, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, the Kalyan railway police official said, reported PTI.



"The duo, posing as passengers, targeted sleeping travelers at night, stealing cash, jewellery and valuables, before fleeing at halts or when the trains slowed down at stations like Karjat, Thane or Kalyan. We have seized gold ornaments weighing 316 grams and Rs 72,000 cash," he said, reported PTI.


The probe began in May when a passenger of the Coimbatore-Rajkot Express was robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.6 lakh, following which an FIR was registered at Kalyan railway police station.

"CCTV footage from multiple railway stations and records of past thefts suggested the crimes bore a similar modus operandi, pointing towards a single gang. Acting on a tip-off, senior inspector Vijay Khedkar and his team kept watch at Kalyan railway station, leading to Khan and Sharma getting apprehended," the official said, reported PTI.

The duo has confessed to 16 thefts, comprising eight under Kalyan railway police station limits, four in Thane, three in Karjat, and one in Dombivli, he added.

Man arrested for stealing cash from temple donation box

In another case, Dombivli police has arrested a 25-year-old man hours after he allegedly broke into a temple in the district and stole cash from the donation box, reported PTI.

Police also recovered Rs 37,000 from Sambhaji Ram Birajdar, the accused, said an official. The arrest was made within four hours after the crime came to light, he said.

On Tuesday morning, devotees found the lock of the Gavdevi temple at Ayre village broken and donation box overturned with cash missing, reported PTI.

CCTV footage showed a young man, wearing a red hoodie jacket, arriving in an auto rickshaw and breaking the lock of the temple's main door with a sharp object.

Birajdar, a resident of the nearby Tukaramnagar area, was quickly identified as the culprit and arrested, the police official said. The rickshaw used in the crime was also seized and further probe was on, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

thane thane crime kalyan uttar pradesh mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK