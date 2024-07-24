Breaking News
Thane: Woman travels to Pakistan with fake passport and visa

Updated on: 24 July,2024 01:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The woman obtained a fake passport and visa by presenting fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a birth certificate

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have registered a case against a 23-year-old woman, Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali alias Sanam Khan, for travelling to Pakistan on fake documents. The woman obtained a fake passport and visa by presenting fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a birth certificate. The police have also registered a case against an unknown person who helped her prepare the fake documents. The incident occurred between May 2023 and 2024 and is currently under investigation.


According to the police report, a woman named Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali alias Sanam Khan, lives in Lokmanya Nagar Trimurti Apartment in Thane. With the help of an agent at the Lokmanya Nagar bus stop area, the woman obtained the passport by forging documents required for making it, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, and passport. Investigation revealed that she had travelled to Pakistan through the said passport. The document used to make the passport was found to be fake.  It was also revealed that the accused, Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali, alias Sanam Khan, had visited Pakistan after seeking a Pakistan visa. In this regard, the Vartak Nagar police registered a case against the accused Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali alias Sanam Khan, and the unknown agent who helped her prepare the fake documents in the Vartak Nagar police station. Nagma has been handcuffed by the Vartaknagar police.  The Vartaknagar police informed that the search for the unknown agent is on.



A senior official from Thane police confirmed that the case had been registered and said, "It confirms that the woman travelled from Pakistan. After gathering evidence, we have registered a case and are further investigating the matter."


thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news pakistan maharashtra

