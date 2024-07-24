The incident took place located in their ground floor residential structure in Lokmanya Nagar area shortly after midnight on Wednesday

The civic officials said that a 63-year-old woman was seriously injured and her son was also wounded after the ceiling plaster of their Thane house collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place located in their ground floor residential structure in Lokmanya Nagar area shortly after midnight on Wednesday, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

Yasin Tadvi said that following the incident, the injured woman from the Thane house, Sunanda Warang, was first admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa, but as her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The woman's 38-year-old son was discharged from hospital after treatment, Tadvi said.

Earlier, three persons, including two children, were injured when a wall of an under- construction building collapsed on an adjacent house in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Monday evening amid rains, civic officials said, reported PTI.

The three -- a nine-month-old boy, Kiyansh Patwal, five-year-old girl Manpreet Singh and a woman identified as Anita Singh (28) -- were rushed to nearby Sion Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the wall of the under-construction building crashed on an adjacent house in Patra Chawl in Laxmi Baug area of Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony in the metropolis, at around 7.15 pm.

Chawls are rows of tenements/tiny apartments.

The official said personnel from the Fire Brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), local ward office and other agencies were mobilised immediately.

Meanwhile, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao chaired a meeting on Monday to assess the status of buildings declared dangerous amid heavy rains in the area.

Rao said preventing loss of life was paramount and reiterated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's warning that officials will be held accountable for untoward incidents like collapses resulting in fatalities.

"Occupants of such buildings must proactively carry out repairs, document and submit photographs to their respective ward offices. Buildings categorised as most dangerous must be immediately evacuated even if legal proceedings are underway," Rao said.

According to a Thane Municipal Corporation release, the city has 96 buildings identified as most dangerous, of which 47 have already been evacuated.

Upper floors of 29 buildings have been demolished, while 20 buildings remain partially occupied, the TMC release added.

(With inputs from PTI)