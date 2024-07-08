No one was injured in the incident that took place at 1:25 pm in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Thane landslide: No casualty reported, 25 residents of 4 houses evacuated x 00:00

A landslide occurred on a hillock in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday afternoon, which led to residents of four houses being evacuated, civic officials told PTI.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the incident took place at 1:25 pm in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4. No one was injured in the incident, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Relief operations began immediately after authorities were alerted. Four houses and two trees on the remaining portion of the hillock are now in a dangerous condition. We evacuated 25 people from these four houses and shifted them to safety," Tadvi told PTI.

The entire area has been reportedly sealed off, and senior officials are at the site for further action, Tadvi added.

Bridge washed away amid heavy downpours in Thane

The officials said on Monday that a bridge was washed away while 54 people were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district in the last 24 hours, reported news agency PTI.

Amid Thane rains, at least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages, and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release, reported PTI.

The district received 65 mm of rainfall on Sunday, it said.

Thane city recorded 120.87 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 am on Monday, the local civic body's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI amid the rain.

Since June 1, the city has so far received 858.87 mm of rainfall, compared to 917.90 mm in the same period last year, he said.

Shahapur taluka in Thane district was the worst affected, where a bridge on the Asangaon-Mahuri road was washed away and the Barangi river in the Gujrati Baug area was flooded, the release said, reported PTI.

Flood waters entered 70 houses in the area, damaging various household items, while 20 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were washed away, it said, reported PTI.

The heavy downpour also led to the washing away of soil by the side of railway tracks in Atgaon.

There was no report of any loss of life and local talathis (revenue officers) have been instructed to speed up the panchnama (spot inspection) and report the losses, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)