Thane: Protection wall of road collapses; nobody injured

The protection wall of a road in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed on Saturday morning due to heavy rains, civic officials told PTI.

According to the chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, no one was injured in the incident, as per the PTI report.

The official said the protection wall of the road in Siddheswar Talao, measuring 20x10 feet, collapsed on the road around 7.30 am, following which the rescue teams removed the debris. As per the PTI report, the remaining portion of the wall is also in a dangerous condition and the area around the wall has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

As per the agency report, he said that for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the city received a total of 104.10 mm of rain. The total rainfall for the season is 1,528.41 mm, as against 1,501.99 mm for the corresponding period recorded last year.

A wall adjacent to a drain collapsed in Mumbra's Retibandar area amid heavy rainfall on Thursday in Thane district. No one was injured in the incident, said the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell in an official release.

The wall, 10-15 feet long and 4-5 feet high, collapsed around 1pm near Rana Dada Bungalow behind Datta Mandir in Retibandar. A team from the Public Works Department of the Mumbra Ward Committee was deployed to clear the area.

In another incident, five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area last week on Sunday afternoon, leaving three women injured.

The incident occurred around 2pm at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla Road, the official said.

The three women who were injured were identified as Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67). They sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

As per the PTI report, the fire brigade, ambulance and other assistance carried out the rescue operation, the official said.

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR

Suburban services on the Central Railway in Mumbai were erratic since morning due to heavy rain and wind. This was followed by a rail fracture near Matunga and later in the evening, a small portion of the roof of Mumbai's biggest railway station, Mumbai CSMT, fell off due to heavy winds. No one was injured in the incident. Sources said there was a 40-minute disruption on the Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm.

Trains were diverted from Byculla to the down-through line, which also caused delays in service. CSMT-bound trains were delayed by 20-25 minutes.

Western Railway services were mostly working fine without any disruption, but with a delay of ten minutes.

Later in the evening, a portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near the old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT. Luckily, no one was injured.

"A portion of Chajja broke and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7, and no one was injured," a Central Railway spokesperson said. Railway officials said they were inspecting other parts of the structure and consolidating them so that such an incident does not recur. It has been raining heavily with strong winds in south Mumbai since this morning.

(With inputs from PTI)