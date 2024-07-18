Thane civic body holds workshop to educate women on 'CM Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme

During the Thane civic body workshop on 'CM Majhi Ladki Bahin', participants learned to fill out information on the Nari Shakti Dut app and upload documents.

Thane civic officials held workshop/ TMC

A workshop for members of women's self-help groups was organised at the Narendra Ballal Auditorium of Thane Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The purpose was to inform attendees about the implementation of the 'Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

During the workshop organised by the Thane civic body, participants received instructions on how to fill out information on the Nari Shakti Dut app and how to check and upload documents. Help desks have been set up for this scheme by the TMC.

Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, Anagha Kadam, encouraged maximum participation from women to benefit from the scheme.

Earlier, the TMC announced that the help desks have been set up on X. "Maharashtra Government's Women & Child Development Dept has launched 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. Help desks have been set up at all ward committee levels in Thane, as directed by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to ensure a maximum number of women can benefit from the scheme," they said in their post.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the first instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be released during the Rakshabandhan holiday next month. Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were in Gadchiroli district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd, stated a mid-day report.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' initiative, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will get Rs 1,500 per month, with beneficiaries' annual family income limited to Rs 2.5 lakh.