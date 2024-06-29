'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Maharashtra government issues GR; annual family income limit of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month

The annual family income of beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government has stated, reported the PTI.

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month.

As per the GR dated June 28, the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state.

"The beneficiary must get income certificate of Rs 2.5 lakh (annual family income criteria) from a competent authority. They can make online application. Anganwadi sevika/gram sevak will accept the online forms, verify and upload on the portal in rural areas while in the urban areas anganwadi sevikas and ward officers will look into it," it said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

"The final approval will be given by the committee headed by the district collector. Those who can't fill the form online will be helped by the anganwadi sevika. Those associated with any government machinery, or availing government pension or getting more than Rs 1500 amount from any other government scheme will not be eligible," the GR added, according to the PTI.

The GR was issued after a cabinet meeting on Friday following the budget announcement, an official said, as per the PTI.

At the State Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar had on Friday said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024."

Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October.

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)