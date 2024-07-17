First installment of Ladki Bahin scheme to be released during Rakshabandhan: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was in Gadchiroli district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Gadchiroli. Pic/X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed that the first installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be released during the Rakshabandhan festival next month.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was in Gadchiroli district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

After attending the event, Fadnavis noted that "we are working towards releasing the first installment of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' during the Rakshabandhan festival from August 15 to August 19."

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Rakshabandhan festival will be celebrated on August 19.

According to the PTI report, in view of the opposition's demand to extend the deadline for registration of names for the financial assistance scheme beyond July 15, Fadnavis said applicants who submitted forms by August 31 would receive the installments for July and August next month.

"We will ensure that no one is left out of the scheme's ambit," he added.

Fadnavis reportedly highlighted the potential of Gadchiroli district, part of which is affected by Left Wing Naxalism, stating that the district would contribute towards 30 per cent of finished steel production in Maharashtra due to significant investments.

As per the PTI report, he said the upcoming integrated steel plant at Vadlapeth, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, will generate employment for 7,000 people.

Fadnavis added, "The project will have a capacity of 8 million tonnes of steel production. Similarly, the Lloyds Steel plant here in Gadchiroli will have a 12 million tonne steel production capacity."

He mentioned an upcoming Rs 35,000 crore investment at Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district, which is expected to generate employment for 20,000 people, reported PTI.

"Gadchiroli district is changing fast and will be transformed from a laggard to a leading district in the state," Fadnavis added.

Ladki Bahin Yojana, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the state budget recently, is being highlighted by the ruling allies, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as they prepare to contest the upcoming assembly elections together.

A government resolution for this scheme says the annual family income of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, and the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess an Aadhaar or ration card, and domiciled in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)