Thane: Woman booked for abusing neighbours, thrashing their kids after fight over her dog

A group of women on Friday approached the accused, complaining that her dog was causing a nuisance at their locality in Shahapur area

An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at her neighbours and beating up their three minor children after a dispute over her pet dog in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the accused allegedly reacted aggressively, using abusive language against the complainants and casteist slurs, the official from Shahapur police station said, reported PTI.

She then turned her anger towards the minor children of her neighbours, blaming them for making noise, which she claimed was disturbing her pet dog.

The accused then allegedly assaulted three children, aged 3, 7 and 8, the official said.

Following a complaint from her neighbours, the police registered a case against the woman under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, reported PTI.

"We have registered a case and a detailed probe is being conducted. No arrest has been made so far," the official said.

Three held for attacking power company staff during inspection in Thane

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly attacking the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) personnel while they were conducting an inspection in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when the MSEDCL team visited Kunde village in Bhiwandi taluka.

During inspection, they found instances of power theft, with nearly half-a-dozen houses not having electricity meters installed, Ganesh police station's inspector Sandeepan Sonawane said.

As per the protocol, the personnel disconnected the illegal power supply and removed the connection wires.

This action enraged some persons, who allegedly confronted the MSEDCL personnel, hurled abuses at them and assaulted them, the official said.

The MSEDCL team then approached the village panchayat officials. But the accused, along with other villagers, followed them to the panchayat office and again abused, threatened and assaulted the officials, injuring some of them, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the MSEDCL team on Saturday, the police arrested three persons and registered an FIR against the accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, the official said.

Efforts were on to apprehend another accused in the case, the police added.

