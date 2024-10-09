Thirty-two-year-old kills wife over domestic issues

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The police have launched a search for a 32-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district who is on the run after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat during an argument over domestic issues, an official said on Wednesday.


Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ambernath) Suresh Warade said an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been since registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station against the accused, Vicky Londe.


Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town.


The couple often fought over domestic issues. During one such fight on Tuesday night, the accused, in a fit of rage, slit the throat of his wife (28) with a sharp object, killing her on the spot, and fled, said Warade. On being alerted by neighbours, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said.

The police have formed two teams to trace and apprehend Londe, the officer added.

28
Age of the wife whose throat was slit

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ambernath thane mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

