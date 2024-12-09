The police said that the suspect was angry as his owner asked him to go home for coming to work after consuming alcohol. In anger, he sent the threat message against the PM to the Mumbai traffic police helpline

A 37-year-old man was held from Ajmer in Rajasthan for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Jharkhand resident Nadim Baig Mirza was held by a team of Worli police for allegedly issuing the threat, the official added.

"Our probe has found Mirza, who works as a turner in a private firm, was angry as its owner asked him to go home for coming to work after consuming alcohol. In anger, he sent the threat message against the PM to the Mumbai traffic police helpline on Saturday. A case was registered at the time with Worli police station," the official said, as per the PTI.

"He was tracked down with the help of technical support and arrested from Ajmer. He has been served a notice to remain present in court. Further probe is underway," the official added.

Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police control room, booked for hoax bomb blast threat

In an another incident, last week, a man was booked on Sunday for allegedly calling up Navi Mumbai Police control room and threatening a series of bomb blasts in the satellite city of Mumbai, an official said, adding that he was allegedly drunk when he made the hoax call.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Anthony Dias, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police control room at around 5 am, the police official said.

Police traced the mobile number phone to Koparkhairane area and identified the caller, the official said, according to the PTI.

The police registered an FIR under the Prohibition Act and section 217 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, a bomb threat was reported at Hotel Dwarkamai, located in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur, on Monday morning. The threat was communicated through an email, prompting immediate action by local authorities.

According to the police, after the threat was received, teams from the Bomb Squad and Nagpur Police rushed to the scene to ensure the safety of the hotel’s occupants. The hotel was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The call was later termed as a hoax.

(with PTI inputs)