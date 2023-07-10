The Nalasopara police have arrested three of the accused after they allegedly beat up a 21-year-old man resulting in his death in a road rage accident

Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Three arrested in road rage incident in Nalasopara x 00:00

The Nalasopara police have arrested three of the accused after they allegedly beat up a 21-year-old man resulting in his death in a road rage incident.

The incident took place on July 9 at around 4-5 pm near the Nalasopara's bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The victim had intended to cross the east-west bridge, but another group at the same time took over the victim's two-wheeler. During this whole process, the mirrors of the two-wheelers collided with each other and both the parties started fighting with each other, the fight was so violent that two people allegedly beat the victim which led to his demise," said Vilas Supe, senior police inspector, who is stationed at Nalasopara.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Yadav(21) and he is a resident of Nalasopara.

Yadav was admitted to Vijay Nagar hospital but after receiving an initial treatment from the hospital the doctors declared him dead due to injuries.

The police registered an FIR in the case.

Supe said, "We acted swiftly and registered an FIR. We identified the two-wheeler while tracing the CCTV footage and that's how we could nab Nilesh Pujari from Worli, Ashok Borochia and Nilesh Singh from Nalasopara."

The Nallasopara police arrested the accused in eight hours.

The trio has been booked under sections 302 (Punishment for Murder), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.