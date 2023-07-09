A road rage accident killed a 21-year-old man while the three accused are absconding. The incident took place on July 9, Sunday evening at around 4-5 pm near Nalasopara's bridge

Spot where the road rage incident took place (Pic/Hanif Patel)

Listen to this article 21-year-old man beaten to death in road rage incident in Nalasopara x 00:00

A road rage incident killed a 21-year-old man while the three accused are absconding. The incident took place on July 9, Sunday evening at around 4-5 pm near the Nalasopara's bridge.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Yadav (21), a resident of Nalasopara.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The victim was crossing the east-west bridge. Another group at the same time took over the victim's two-wheeler, during which the mirrors of the two-wheelers collided with each other and both parties started fighting with each other. The fight was so violent that two accused allegedly beat the victim which led to severe injuries. He died during treatment in the hospital." said Vilas Supe, senior police inspector, who is stationed at Nalasopara.

Yadav was admitted to Vijay Nagar Hospital but after undergoing an initial medical treatment, the doctors declared him dead due to injuries.

"Two accused have beaten up the victim while one of the accused drove the two-wheeler and helped the other accused to run away," the police officer added.

The senior PI also confirmed to Mid-day that there were no weapons used during the fight.

"We are trying to identify the alleged accused," the police officer added.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown people under section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the IPC.