The police said the duo, Aman Sheikh, 19, and Dilshad Sheikh, 29, had gone to see the well after offering prayers on Bakrid

Dilshad and Aman Sheikh. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara x 00:00

Two youths drowned in a well at Forest Naka in Nalasopara East around 11.30 am on Thursday.

The police said the duo, Aman Sheikh, 19, and Dilshad Sheikh, 29, had gone to see the well after offering prayers on Bakrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSI Chudaman More, who is attached to the Tilunj police station, said, “The outing took a tragic turn when Dilshad slipped and fell into the well, prompting Aman to jump in to save him.”

The local authorities were alerted by local residents and the victims were eventually brought out of the well and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“They were declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem report, which will shed light on the exact cause of their deaths, is awaited,” said PSI More.

According to the police, the deceased are students and had been friends for a while.