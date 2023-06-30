Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Cops book original complainant’s husband on charges of molesting a senior citizen, while he denies any wrongdoing

Mohsin Khan, who has been accused of molesting a 63-year-old woman

A day after a Muslim woman filed a molestation complaint against 30-odd residents of her Mira Road society, a 63-year-old woman from a neighbouring complex has claimed the former’s husband had molested her. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday when Muslim families brought goats for Bakrid. The Kashimira police have filed an FIR.
 
According to sources, the 63-year-old complainant is a resident of another society, but was present at the accused’s society on Tuesday night when the fight happened. She alleged that Mohsin Khan called her “budhiya”, abused her and pushed her on the chest. The Kashimira police have booked Mohsin under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).


A fight erupted at a Mira Road society on Tuesday night when some 30-40 residents objected to Muslim families keeping goats in their flats for BakridA fight erupted at a Mira Road society on Tuesday night when some 30-40 residents objected to Muslim families keeping goats in their flats for Bakrid


Mohsin had filed a complaint against his society members, alleging that they assaulted his wife while she was trying to shield him from their attack. On Tuesday night, the residents started a fight when some Muslim families brought goats to keep in their respective flats for Bakrid. Police have made no arrest in either case.


Terming the allegations false, Mohsin said some of the society residents had planned the attack and gathered people from other societies, too. On the allegations of assault and molestation, he said, “Every corner of my building is under CCTV surveillance and the footage can be checked to verify her claims.” The scuffle was also caught on a CCTV camera.

“I joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days back and was appointed shakha pramukh (head) of ward number 8 from Dahisar division. Today, I have resigned from both the party and the post, because I do not want to give this matter a political colour. It is a personal matter and thousands of Muslims are standing with me. I do not want to make it communal, because both my religion and I are peace-loving.

“Some radical enemies in the society want to spoil the peace in the country by giving this incident a religious colour. Now, they are doing politics to hide their mistake and have pressurised the police to file an FIR against me,” Mohsin said. The Muslim families had told the residents that they will, like always, perform the sacrifice outside the society. “We performed qurbani at the Kashimira BMC slaughter market, like every year,” he said. The police said they are investigating both complaints.

