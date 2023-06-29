Mumbai: Squabble breaks in Mira Road society over keeping goats

Controversy erupted when Muslim families sought dedicated space to tether the animals before taking them out for sacrifice elsewhere

Angry residents got into such a fight that the cops had to be called to restore calm. Pics/CCTV footage

A massive controversy erupted in a Mira Road society on Tuesday night when a Muslim family residing in the building brought two goats for sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-Ul-Adha). He has claimed that the society members refused to allow the goats inside the premises.



As a result, the family kept the goats in their house and went shopping. When they returned late at night, a crowd of 30 to 40 people from the society and nearby areas stopped their car at the gate, began searching, and shouted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram.” Heated arguments ensued, leading to pushing and shoving. The man’s wife intervened to protect her husband and was mistreated by the crowd, resulting in her clothes being torn. She called the police, and as per her complaint, the Kashimira police have registered a case of molestation against 30 to 40 individuals, as stated by an officer.



The complainant family taking the goats to their flat

Speaking to mid-day, the complainant’s husband said, “The society comprises 10 wings with over 450 Muslims and approximately 1,500 non-Muslims. I had discussed the matter with the society committee, requesting a designated space where Muslim families willing to perform ‘Qurbani’ could keep their goats. We did not seek permission to slaughter the animals within the premises. We sent our request via email, but there was no response from the society committee. Only yesterday, I learned that some society members were opposed to it.

Consequently, the two goats I had brought for Qurbani were kept inside my flat. Additionally, I discovered that some people in the society were deliberately causing a disturbance, aiming to disrupt harmony. Hence, I informed the police as well. The police summoned both parties and issued a notice under section 149, urging them not to disturb the peace. Despite this, some individuals continued their disruptive behaviour.”



He further added, “I have been living here for the past four years and have always performed Qurbani, but not within the building premises. I usually do it elsewhere. The same was planned this time as well, but these people started causing a ruckus. I request the government to grant us the same respect given to other religions, allowing us to practise our customs peacefully.”

The victim’s husband also owns an ambulance business and is associated with the Eknath Shinde group of the Shiv Sena. He serves as the Shakha Pramukh of ward number 8 in the Dahisar area. DCP Jayant Bajbale, Zone I of MBVV police, stated, “We have registered the case, but no arrests have been made yet. We have summoned the known accused.”

