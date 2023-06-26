Mumbai: 18-year-old niece of former Shiv Sena corporator attacked by unknown assailant

In a shocking incident, the niece of a former Shiv Sena corporator Bhaskar Khursange, associated with the Uddhav Group, was attacked by an unknown person in Dahisar East. The assailant, wearing a monkey cap, reportedly fled through the second-floor window of the residence after the attack.

In a shocking incident, the niece of a former Shiv Sena corporator Bhaskar Khursange, associated with the Uddhav Group, was attacked by an unknown person in Dahisar East. The assailant, wearing a monkey cap, reportedly fled through the second-floor window of the residence after the attack.

According to police sources, the 18-year-old girl was targeted by the accused when she was on her way to the washroom on the second floor of her father's bedroom. The attacker used a sharp weapon to inflict injuries on her thigh, abdomen, hands, and neck. The victim was immediately admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Dahisar police registered a case against the unknown assailant under sections 324, 452, and 455 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim, who had completed her higher secondary education and was preparing to study further in the UK, had gone shopping with her father and a friend at Infinity Mall. After watching a movie, they returned home around 1 am.

The victim's residence consists of a three-story bungalow, with her grandmother residing on the ground floor, the victim and her parents on the second floor, and her uncle Bhaskar Khursange on the third floor.

At around 3 am, while the victim was going to the washroom, an unknown man wearing a monkey mask attacked her with a sharp weapon, causing severe injuries. The victim's screams alerted her father, uncle and others in the house, who rushed to her aid.

After police checked the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the attacker entered the room by climbing through the second-floor window. However, the footage did not capture the assailant's image, as it was observed that someone had tampered with the camera's direction a day before the incident, according to Bhaskar Khursange.

The motive behind the attack and the identity of the assailant remain unknown. The family has urged the police to take the case seriously and apprehend the culprit as soon as possible.