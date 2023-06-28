BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad

A 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning

Pic/Samiullah Khan

A 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning.

According to the sources, a Peepal tree of approximately 35 feet fell in the vicinity of Manibhai Munji Chawl, Memletdarwadi in Malad West.

The deceased had gone to the toilet in the wee hours of Wednesday when the incident took place.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead'.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, various areas in Mumbai are reporting heavy rainfall. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 12.44 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rain respectively from 8 am to 12 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Saturday. 'Orange' alert means that people and administration need to be cautious and prepared. While an yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 29 and 30.

In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

On Saturday, a 150-year-old tree fell on a compound wall in Malabar Hill due to which at least nine cars were badly damaged in a residential building collapsed on them in Mumbai.