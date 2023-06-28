Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING 38 year old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad

BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad

Updated on: 28 June,2023 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning

BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad

Pic/Samiullah Khan

Listen to this article
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
x
00:00

A 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning.


According to the sources, a Peepal tree of approximately 35 feet fell in the vicinity of Manibhai Munji Chawl, Memletdarwadi in Malad West.


The deceased had gone to the toilet in the wee hours of Wednesday when the incident took place.


He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead'.

Further details are awaited.

Pic/Samiullah Khan

Meanwhile, various areas in Mumbai are reporting heavy rainfall. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 12.44 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rain respectively from 8 am to 12 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Saturday. 'Orange' alert means that people and administration need to be cautious and prepared. While an yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 29 and 30.

In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

On Saturday, a 150-year-old tree fell on a compound wall in Malabar Hill due to which at least nine cars were badly damaged in a residential building collapsed on them in Mumbai.

 

 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai malad mumbai news maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai rains mumbai weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK