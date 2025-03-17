The officials said that the total amount that was allegedly cheated in the Ponzi scheme stands at Rs 142.58 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has filed a chargesheet in the Torres scam case against eight accused.

The officials said that the chargesheet was submitted in a special Mumbai court.

According to the chargesheet, the names of the accused in the case include M/s Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, Tania @ Tazagul Xastova, Valentina Ganesh Kumar, Sarvesh Surve, Alpesh Khara, Tausif Riyaz, Armen Atian and Lallan Singh who are charges under sections 316(5), 317(2), 317(4), 317(5), 318(5), and 61 of the BNS Act, along with Sections 3, 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act (MPID Act), and Sections 21 and 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act (BUDS Act).

The scam affected a total of 14,157 investors, who were allegedly lured into investing in the fraudulent scheme, the officials said.

The police officials had earlier said that the investors had reportedly been promised lucrative returns, only for the company to stop making payments earlier this month. The fraud came to light when hundreds of disgruntled investors gathered at the Torres jewellery store in the Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar (West), demanding their promised sums.

The police had allegedly disclosed that the company’s promoters enticed investors by offering extravagant rewards such as cars, flats, gift cards, and hampers to draw them into their fraudulent schemes.