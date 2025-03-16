The victim has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her employer on at least two occasions at her employer's house, police said

A domestic help has filed a complaint against her employer for allegedly raping her in Goregaon area of Mumbai, the police said on Sunday, adding that the accused is on the run and efforts were on to nab him, reported the IANS.

The victim has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her employer on at least two occasions at her employer's house in Bangur Nagar area of Goregaon in norther Mumbai, police said.

She told the police that the sexual assaults took place while the family members of the accused were away from home, the police said, the IANS reported.

According to the IANS, the family of the 35-year-old woman registered the rape case on Saturday at Bangur Nagar Police Station, following which she was taken for a medical test, an official said.

The 40-year-old accused raped the domestic help on two successive days in the past fortnight and threatened her not to tell anyone about it or else he would harm her physically, police said, the news agency reported.

The suspect has been booked under section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with rape and criminal intimidation, police said.

After the accused raped the victim on the first day, the victim was petrified and avoided mentioning the incident to anyone in her family. The accused, allegedly took advantage of her silence and raped her the next day as well while his family members were away, the police said, as per the IANS.

A police official said that the woman did not muster the courage to go to work on the third day and quit the part-time domestic help job at the accused's house.

On Saturday, when the victim’s family inquired about her decision to stop working and staying home for some days, she opened up and told them about the horrific incident at her employer’s home, the police said, according to the IANS.

Thereafter, her family did not waste any time and filed a rape complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station. The police registered a case and has began to search and nab the accused.

(with IANS inputs)