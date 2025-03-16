The police said that the incident took place in Pune's Undri area in the wee hours of Saturday

One person was killed and a pillion rider was injured in a hit-and-run case in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said, adding that the police has launched a manhunt to nab the car driver involved in the incident, the ANI reported on Sunday.

The police said that the accident took place in Pune's Undri area in the wee hours of Saturday.

It said that in the incident, a 34-year-old food delivery rider Mazhar Jilani Shaikh was killed and his friend, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, as per the ANI.

According to Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil from Kalepadal Police Station, the accident took place at around 3 am when an unidentified car hit their bike.

The driver later fled the scene, the official said

The Pune Police has registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the accused.

"At around 3 am on Saturday, an unidentified car hit a bike in the Undri area on which 34-year-old Mazhar Jilani Shaikh and his friend were travelling, in the incident Mazhar Shaikh died at hospital while his friend was undergoing treatment," said Patil, according to teh ANI.

The Pune Police have booked an unidentified individual at the Kalepadal Police Station and have commenced an investigation to locate the accused.

Further investigations in the matter were underway, the police said.

Pune police crush 1,768 modified silencers in major crackdown

Meanwhile, the Pune traffic police has launched a massive crackdown on bike riders installing loud, modified silencers.

As part of this special operation, road rollers were used to crush 1,768 modified silencers.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had ordered action against such modified silencers. Under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma and Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Manoj Patil, 1,768 modified silencers were seized and destroyed using a road roller.

Manoj Patil said, “This is one of the major actions taken against modified silencer bikes in the city. The number of reckless drivers violating traffic rules in Pune has been rising. Many youths modify or replace the silencers of motorcycles and other two-wheelers, driving recklessly at high speeds on public roads and in residential areas, creating loud, disruptive noise both day and night to grab attention.”

The drive was conducted jointly by the city police and traffic police at 70 checkpoints across the city. This deafening noise has been causing distress to senior citizens, women, and peace-loving residents. Numerous complaints from citizens prompted the city police to issue strict instructions for action against illegally modified silencers.

“A dedicated campaign was initiated to regulate silencers, and moving forward, action will also be taken against garage owners selling or installing such silencers. We direct vehicle owners to follow proper traffic rules and regulations,” an official stated.

(with PTI inputs)